5 arrested in Bay Point after police chase across Bay Area, crash

Five people were arrested in Bay Point early Saturday morning after leading police on a chase from the San Francisco area to the East Bay, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP said the pursuit started over a traffic violation. It tracked the group, including four men and one woman, to Bay Point where the driver crashed on Medanos Avenue and Alves Lane.
No one was injured in the crash, according to CHP.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.