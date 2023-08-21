The following content is created in partnership with Ignite Digital. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Bay Area editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Ignite Digital.

In an increasingly digital world, small businesses are finding new opportunities to thrive through online shopping, a growing facet of the commercial marketplace that’s hard to ignore. Whether your consumer is completing their purchase of your goods or services online or in person, the ubiquity of the internet and smartphones makes a compelling case for getting your small business’ products and advertising online. Read on to learn more about online consumer behavior with facts that will have you running for your keyboard.

93 percent of American adults are online

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to the Pew Research Center, the vast majority of adults in the United States spend time online, up from about half of adults since 2000 when the institute began systematically tracking internet usage. It’s hard to overstate the impact the internet has had on commerce and the way people gather information–including shopping research– over the last few decades.

63 percent of all buying journeys begin online

Whether your customers complete their purchase online or in-person, their research likely begins online. Over half of consumers rely on search engines, social media, and other tools to begin their shopping experience and 81 percent of shoppers research a product online before purchasing, underscoring the undeniable value of online marketing for businesses.

Retail e-commerce sales continue to grow

In 2012, online retail sales in the U.S. hovered around 5 percent of total sales, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2021, online sales accounted for 19% of total sales, according to Statistica, and are projected to grow by nearly 11 percent between 2023 and 2027. Between 2019 and 2022, online sales grew by over 56%– this is largely due to the global pandemic but the way this period shifted consumer behavior should not be discounted.

Most e-commerce traffic comes from smartphones and tablets

When starting an online business, shifting your operations to e-commerce, or developing a digital marketing campaign, it’s important to note that 70% of your online traffic will come from a smartphone or tablet. Not only does it reinforce the importance of having an online presence but should also serve as a reminder to optimize advertisements, e-shops, and content for compact screens and convenience.

Social proof has a big impact

Social proof is a powerful tool in business marketing, and it’s difficult to harness without an online presence. Social proof is user-generated content that can include things like customer reviews, testimonials, social media engagements, endorsements, and more. It’s a way to reinforce authenticity and build trust, making shoppers even more likely to confidently click “purchase.” In fact, according to Trustpilot, 66% of customers surveyed said the presence of social proof increased their likelihood to purchase a product, and 98% could identify at least one trust symbol that would increase their likelihood to buy.

If you are looking for professional help with local digital advertising, look no further than Ignite Digital. Click here to learn more about Ignite Digital’s offers and how they can help develop an online advertising plan that helps your business succeed.