5 dead in 4 separate crashes across the Bay Area, CHP says

The crashes all happened from between 2 a.m. to shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people died in four separate crashes across the Bay Area early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The first involved a car hitting a pedestrian in San Francisco. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 280 and just north of Highway 101, said CHP. 

The pedestrian died on-site, according to CHP, and the driver is cooperating with the agency. 

The second was a car crash in Dublin, which happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Eden Canyon Road. One person was killed in the crash. Further details weren’t immediately available. 

CHP said the third crash happened just before 3 a.m., again in San Francisco. The head-on collision happened on northbound 101, just south of I-280 and Silver Avenue. Two people died as a result, according to CHP. 

The final crash happened in San Mateo on southbound I-280 and under the Highway 92 overpass, also at around 3 a.m. CHP said it started when a black SUV, for an unknown reason, crashed into a concrete pillar and was left stretched across two lanes. A second car then crashed into it.

The driver in the black SUV died, although whether as a result of the first or second collision is unclear, and the passenger in the other car was taken to the hospital for a pain complaint, according to CHP. 

CHP asked witnesses of the crash in San Mateo to reach out to the Redwood City CHP at 650-779-2700.

