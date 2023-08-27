5 dead in 4 separate crashes across the Bay Area, CHP says

Five people died in four separate crashes across the Bay Area early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The first involved a car hitting a pedestrian in San Francisco. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 280 and just north of Highway 101, said CHP.

The pedestrian died on-site, according to CHP, and the driver is cooperating with the agency.

The second was a car crash in Dublin, which happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Eden Canyon Road. One person was killed in the crash. Further details weren’t immediately available.

CHP said the third crash happened just before 3 a.m., again in San Francisco. The head-on collision happened on northbound 101, just south of I-280 and Silver Avenue. Two people died as a result, according to CHP.

The final crash happened in San Mateo on southbound I-280 and under the Highway 92 overpass, also at around 3 a.m. CHP said it started when a black SUV, for an unknown reason, crashed into a concrete pillar and was left stretched across two lanes. A second car then crashed into it.

The driver in the black SUV died, although whether as a result of the first or second collision is unclear, and the passenger in the other car was taken to the hospital for a pain complaint, according to CHP.

CHP asked witnesses of the crash in San Mateo to reach out to the Redwood City CHP at 650-779-2700.