5 drool-worthy dip ideas to elevate your Game Day Sunday spread!

Chef Jamie Gwen joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis to share touchdown-worthy recipes ahead of the anticipated Chiefs vs. Eagles faceoff in New Orleans. Whip up five delectable dips that will crown you MVP of your watch party. 

4 WAYS-TO-WIN SHEET PAN DIP

Pizza Dip, Jalapeno Popper Dip, Buffalo Chicken Dip and Caramelized Onion Dip surrounded by freshly baked garlic knots…how could this be bad?!?

INGREDIENTS:

For the Garlic Knots:

2 cans refrigerated biscuits

4 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 teaspoon Roasted Garlic Powder

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

For the Base Dip:

3 (8oz) blocks of cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

6 cups shredded mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Dip:

1 cup Shredded Chicken

1/4 cup Buffalo Sauce

2 tablespoons Ranch Dressing

Crumbled Blue Cheese

Jalapeno Popper Dip:

1/2 cup Crumbled Bacon

3 tablespoons Sour Cream

2 tablespoons Diced Fire-Roasted Jalapenos

Pizza Dip:

1/2 cup Pizza sauce

1/4 cup Shredded Mozzarella

1/4 cup Mini Pepperoni

1 teaspoon Dried Oregano

Basil

Caramelized Onion Dip:

1/2 cup Caramelized Onions

3 tablespoons Sour Cream

Chives

HOW TO MAKE:

1. Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces and roll each piece to form a ball. Place biscuits around the edge of a baking sheet, and then in lengthwise and crosswise lines to create four separate quadrants.

2. Combine the melted butter and garlic powder. Brush the biscuits with the garlic butter and top with parmesan.

3. Using your electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and mozzarella until combined.

4. Transfer one quarter of the base dip to a bowl, mix in chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch. Transfer to a quadrant.

5. Transfer another quarter of the base dip to the bowl, mix in bacon, sour cream and jalapenos. 

6. Transfer another quarter of the base dip to the bowl, mix in caramelized onions and sour cream. Transfer to a quadrant.

7. Transfer another quarter of the base dip to the last empty quadrant. Spoon pizza sauce over the dip, then sprinkle with mozzarella, pepperoni, and Italian seasoning.

8. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes. To serve, top the Buffalo Chicken Dip with blue cheese, top the Jalapeno Popper Dip with more bacon, top the Pizza Dip with basil and top the Caramelized Onion Dip with chives.

*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen

