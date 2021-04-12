NuCore performance vinyl

After seeing how our homes transformed into offices, schools and gyms, it might be the right moment to consider switching to a versatile, durable and waterproof flooring. With what can feel like never-ending options, the search for new flooring can become overwhelming. But NuCore offers some benefits that are difficult to ignore: It’s easy to install and clean, its resistance to scratches makes it very durable and ideal for busy areas, and its assortment fits any style. This option will not only look great, but its durability will allow you to enjoy it for many years to come.