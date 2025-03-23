5 injured in rollover crash in San Francisco

Five people were injured in a rollover crash in San Francisco on Sunday just minutes after midnight, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

A vehicle rolled over on Chestnut Street near Hyde Street, coming to rest on its roof, according to the fire department. One person was trapped inside, requiring extrication, the fire department said on social media.

Three people were taken to the hospital and two others described as patients declined transportation, according to the fire department.

A power pole was damaged and Pacific Gas and Electric was called to the scene to assess, the fire department said.