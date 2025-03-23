San Francisco

5 injured in rollover crash in San Francisco

By Bay City News

Police Lights

Five people were injured in a rollover crash in San Francisco on Sunday just minutes after midnight, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

A vehicle rolled over on Chestnut Street near Hyde Street, coming to rest on its roof, according to the fire department. One person was trapped inside, requiring extrication, the fire department said on social media.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Three people were taken to the hospital and two others described as patients declined transportation, according to the fire department.

A power pole was damaged and Pacific Gas and Electric was called to the scene to assess, the fire department said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us