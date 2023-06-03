5 People Hospitalized Following Crash, Police Chase in Danville

Five people were hospitalized following a fiery crash and police chase in Danville early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. A Danville police officer attempted to pull over the car at Diablo Road and El Cerro Boulevard for the stoplight violation, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said.

The car fled east on Diablo Road and onto Blackhawk Road. At the intersection with Camino Tassajara Road, it ran a second red light and collided with another motorist, according to the sheriff's department.

The vehicle that fled rolled onto its roof and caught fire. Five occupants were rescued and taken to a hospital. The driver suffered major injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they saw a crash and a fire outside a Starbucks, where the two cars collided. Authorities added the two people in the second car were not injured.

The intersection of was closed Saturday morning as the investigation happened but it’s since been reopened.

People who live nearby saw the aftermath of the crash told NBC Bay Area Saturday that it was scary to see it unfold.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division of the sheriff's office at (925) 313-2600, through the dispatch center at (925) 646-2441 or by leaving an anonymous voice message at (845) 846-3592. Information can also be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us.

Bay City News contributed to the report.