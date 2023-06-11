5 shot at Antioch home: Police

Police are investigating after five people were shot at an Antioch home early Sunday morning.

The incident at around 1 a.m. at Felicia Court and Sunset Lane, according to police.

Contra Costa County firefighters rushed three of the injured to the hospital, while the two others self-transported.

No word on their conditions at this time according to Contra Costa County Fire.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.