5 shot at Antioch home: Police

All five are now at the hospital, although their conditions are unknown

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after five people were shot at an Antioch home early Sunday morning.

The incident at around 1 a.m. at Felicia Court and Sunset Lane, according to police. 

Contra Costa County firefighters rushed three of the injured to the hospital, while the two others self-transported.

No word on their conditions at this time according to Contra Costa County Fire. 

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

