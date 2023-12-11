Speeding driver, 4 others taken into custody after multi-county Bay Area pursuit

Five people in a vehicle were taken into custody Saturday morning following a multi-county Bay Area pursuit in which the driver was speeding in excess of 120 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP helicopter crew was called upon to help ground units track the vehicle, which was wanted for reckless driving, the CHP said.

With the helicopter crew in position overhead, ground units were able to back off and set up spike strips, the CHP said.

The driver eventually hit the spike strips and ended up losing multiple tires, according to the CHP. The driver later lost control and crashed in a neigborhood.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Five people climbed out of the car and were taken into custody.

The pursuit lasted roughly 45 minutes and covered three Bay Area counties, the CHP said.