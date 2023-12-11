Bay Area

Speeding driver, 4 others taken into custody after multi-county Bay Area pursuit

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities pursue a vehicle in the Bay Area.
CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations

Five people in a vehicle were taken into custody Saturday morning following a multi-county Bay Area pursuit in which the driver was speeding in excess of 120 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP helicopter crew was called upon to help ground units track the vehicle, which was wanted for reckless driving, the CHP said.

With the helicopter crew in position overhead, ground units were able to back off and set up spike strips, the CHP said.

The driver eventually hit the spike strips and ended up losing multiple tires, according to the CHP. The driver later lost control and crashed in a neigborhood.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Five people climbed out of the car and were taken into custody.

The pursuit lasted roughly 45 minutes and covered three Bay Area counties, the CHP said.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us