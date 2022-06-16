Interstate 80

5 Westbound I-80 Exits to Close as Warriors Win NBA Title: Caltrans

By Bay City News

At the request of the California Highway Patrol and the San Francisco Police Department, Caltrans will close five freeway exits on westbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco Thursday evening as the Golden State Warriors win Game 6 versus the Boston Celtics to clinch the 2022 NBA Championship title.

San Francisco police and the CHP have asked Caltrans to close the following exits on westbound Interstate 80:

  • Fremont Street
  • Harrison Street
  • 5th Street
  • 9th Street
  • Northbound U.S. Highway 101
None of the exits on eastbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco will be closed Thursday evening.

Game 6 was played in Boston.

