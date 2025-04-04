5-year-old cancer survivor sees wish come true meeting Sharks' Celebrini

A 5-year old’s dream came true Friday at the Shark Tank, where he met his favorite player, Sharks rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini, and perhaps forgot for a brief time about his battle with cancer.

Thanks in part to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Luke Schumann of Minnesota, who was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago, first got a surprise visit at the NBC Bay Area studio from mascot SJ Sharkie.

Luke and his family then got to watch the team's morning skate at SAP Center, after which they met the players, including San Jose's superstar No. 1 pick.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.