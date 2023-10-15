Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop and the Bay Area's role in shaping it

The San Francisco-based record label Empire brought together local music legends in San Francisco Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, putting a spotlight on the Bay Area’s critical role in launching and shaping the genre.

Empire was founded in the Bay Area in 2010.

“Everyone loves hip-hop,” said one attendee of the rooftop party. “You cannot deny hip-hop in your life.”

People of all ages were welcome to come and enjoy the celebration.

The party featured performances from Bay Area music icons like Too Short, who grew up just as hip-hop did.

"50 years ago, I would have been a 7-year-old kid in L.A.," he said. "And seven years after that, I would have been moving to the Bay. And as soon as I got to the Bay was when I started rapping."

Too Short grew up with the music, selling tapes at house parties and high school dances in Oakland.

Now, with decades of music accolades under his belt, he headlined the Empire event Sunday, with the crowd rapping along to every word.

“And I know rap artists from all over the country, from all eras of hip-hop, and everybody knows the Bay Area’s special with the do-it-yourself technique that we have,” he said.

It's a legacy that another Bay Area music legend is carrying on.

“I remember being in my room imitating Too Short,” Mistah F.A.B. shared. “Just like, ‘one day, I will be able to be around him and rock stages.’ “

F.A.B. said as a kid, he "never would have thought in a million years" he'd share a stage with Too Short.

"There’s some things we can only hope for, I feel real good about being here today," F.A.B. emphasized.

Fans at the event said they were proud to see a label like Empire invested in the Bay Area.

"And to see so many things leaving the Bay Area — as you know, the football team — and to see Empire staying here means a lot to us," said Bobbie of Oakland who declined to give a last name. "Because we love hip-hop. Hip-hope came from right here."

There were lots of conversations about the next half-century of hip-hop, with many saying that the possibilities were wide open.

“People all the time try to define what hip-hop is,” said Mistah F.A.B.. “And hip-hop is personal. Hip-hop is whatever your personal perspective of it is.”

"And when people understand and get comfortable with that concept, we’ll be able to enjoy the music instead of trying to be critics all the time," he continued.

Artists who spoke to NBC Bay Area said that very part of hip-hop, the one that makes it so hard to define — that's exactly what keeps audiences coming back for more.

"There's no manual that says, 'this is hip-hop, this is not. You can't be in because you look like that. You can't be in because you're not this,' " said Too Short. "There's no rules. Like, you can't tell anybody that they're in or out. I love it."

What does Too Short hope for the next 50 years of hip-hop?

"Originality," he replied.

"[Hip-hop's] been around for so long, you’re like 'what could be new about it?' but somehow, somebody keeps coming along and makes it new," he continued.