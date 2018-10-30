$500 Offered for the Return of a Lost Tortoise in Fairfield - NBC Bay Area
$500 Offered for the Return of a Lost Tortoise in Fairfield

By Diana San Juan

Published 6 minutes ago

    @etheltheglamourtort/Instagram
    The owners of Ethel the tortoise, who has over 6,500 followers on Instagram, are offering a $500 reward for anyone who finds her.

    Looking for a new way to make some quick cash?

    The owners of a lost tortoise are willing to pay $500 if you can find her.

    Ethel, who apparently has quite the following on Instagram with over 6,500 followers, has been missing out of Fairfield since Thursday.

    Some work was being done on her owner’s home and crews accidently left the 2-year-old’s gate open.

    "This is Ethel. A Sulcata tortoise living her best life! Waited on hand and claw by illustrator @kasey_cauliflower," the turtle’s Instagram bio reads.

    Photo credit: @etheltheglamourtort/Instagram

    On Friday, Ehel’s owners posted a lengthy blurb on her account directed at the thousands of followers.

    "We’ve exhausted ourselves looking for her, but the sad reality we’ve come to accept is that she isn’t coming back to us," the post said. "She was our baby, she was our family, she was so much more than just a pet. She was my joy. Though the wound will heal with time, the scar will always be there. She will never be forgotten."

    They thanked everyone for "loving her as much as we do."

     
     
     
     
    A post shared by EthelTheGlamourTort (@etheltheglamourtort) on

