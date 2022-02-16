Sierra Nevada

500-Pound Bear Responsible for Over 150 Calls to Tahoe Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 500-pound bear is responsible for more than 150 calls to Tahoe police and wildlife over the past several months.

That includes break-ins at several homes near the South Shore, sometimes while people are inside.

Wildlife workers are actively trying to trap the bear but so far, have had no luck.

The bear is set to be euthanized, because he's become too dependent on humans.

A Tahoe bear activist group has offered to pay to have the bear relocated instead.

But right now, no sanctuary is agreeing to take him.

This article tagged under:

Sierra NevadaLake Tahoebearsbear sighting
