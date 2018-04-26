A global day of action and conversation about gender equality, 50/50 day, is on Thursday, April 26, and organizers are holding events around the Bay Area to promote equality across the globe.

The events will feature the "50/50" short film by Emmy-nominated filmmaker and Webby Awards creator Tiffany Shlain. She co-founded the 50/50 day and wants people to pledge to "move the world closer to gender equality in five key areas: politics, economy, identity, culture, and home," according to the organization website.

The 50/50 day joins the rise of equality movements like the #MeToo movement which brings sexual assault and violence to light, and the Women's March which brought millions of people around the world to the streets to march for equality.

"We're at this really big moment where there's a lot of conversation about gender and power and a lot of people wanting things to change," Shlain said in the four-minute version of short film.

Here are some of the 50/50 day events taking place in the Bay Area: