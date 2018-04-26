A global day of action and conversation about gender equality, 50/50 day, is on Thursday, April 26, and organizers are holding events around the Bay Area to promote equality across the globe.
The events will feature the "50/50" short film by Emmy-nominated filmmaker and Webby Awards creator Tiffany Shlain. She co-founded the 50/50 day and wants people to pledge to "move the world closer to gender equality in five key areas: politics, economy, identity, culture, and home," according to the organization website.
The 50/50 day joins the rise of equality movements like the #MeToo movement which brings sexual assault and violence to light, and the Women's March which brought millions of people around the world to the streets to march for equality.
"We're at this really big moment where there's a lot of conversation about gender and power and a lot of people wanting things to change," Shlain said in the four-minute version of short film.
Here are some of the 50/50 day events taking place in the Bay Area:
- "Rethinking the past, present, and future of women of power," a panel discussion and screening of Tiffany Shlain's "50/50."
- The tech museum of innovation, 201 S. Market St., San Jose, at 6 p.m.
- Opening remarks for a discussion and screening of Tiffany Shlain's 20-minute documentary "50/50."
- WeWork Jackson Square, 655 Montgomery St., San Francisco, at 6 p.m.
- "50/50 day: all genders, all races, all issues," a panel discussion and "50/50" movie screening.
- Suite 488, 1355 Market St., San Francisco, at 6 p.m.
- "Bay Area women on the front lines," a panel discussion on new opportunities for women entering politics in the bay area. Panelists include KALW host Rose Aguilar, Christine Pelosi, Chair of the California Democratic Party Women's Caucus, Clare Winterton, COO of the Global Fund for Women, and others.
- Fourth floor meeting room, The Mechanics Institute, 57 Post St., San Francisco, at 6:30 p.m.