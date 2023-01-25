Secret Service

513 Killed, Over 1,200 Injured in Mass Attacks During 2016-2020: Federal Report

Secret Service report finds in half of those incidents, the attacker was retaliating for perceived wrongs related to personal, domestic or workplace issues

Authorities investigate a shooting incident in Half Moon Bay.
NBC Bay Area

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center on Wednesday released a report about mass attacks between 2016 and 2020.

In the report, the agency found there were 173 incidents during that span. A total of 513 people were killed and more than 1,200 were injured.

In half of those incidents, the attacker was retaliating for perceived wrongs related to personal, domestic or workplace issues.

Read the full report in the link below:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Secret-Service-mass-attacksDownload

This article tagged under:

Secret Servicemass attacks
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us