513 Killed, Over 1,200 Injured in Mass Attacks During 2016-2020: Federal Report

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center on Wednesday released a report about mass attacks between 2016 and 2020.

In the report, the agency found there were 173 incidents during that span. A total of 513 people were killed and more than 1,200 were injured.

In half of those incidents, the attacker was retaliating for perceived wrongs related to personal, domestic or workplace issues.

Read the full report in the link below: