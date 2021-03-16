San Francisco

59-Year-Old Asian Man Suffers Head Injuries in San Francisco Attack: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

SFPD
NBC Bay Area

A 59-year-old Asian man suffered head injuries when he was attacked in San Francisco Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, a Vallejo resident, was walking along the 600 block of Market Street around 2 p.m. when he was assaulted, according to police. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police that the suspect ran up to the man and punched him in the head multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground.

Local

San Francisco 25 mins ago

Dog Fatally Stabbed in San Francisco; Suspect Arrested: Police

Hayward 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting at Motel 6 in Hayward

The suspect then jumped on a Muni bus and fled the scene, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police said their initial investigation "has not revealed anything to indicate that the incident was motivated by bias."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us