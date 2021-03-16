59-Year-Old Asian Man Suffers Head Injuries in San Francisco Attack: Police

A 59-year-old Asian man suffered head injuries when he was attacked in San Francisco Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, a Vallejo resident, was walking along the 600 block of Market Street around 2 p.m. when he was assaulted, according to police. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police that the suspect ran up to the man and punched him in the head multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect then jumped on a Muni bus and fled the scene, police said.

Police said their initial investigation "has not revealed anything to indicate that the incident was motivated by bias."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.