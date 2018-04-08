Footage captured by NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger depicts the widespread devastation caused by wind-driven wildfires that quickly spread across the North Bay.

Six months ago Sunday, a wind-whipped firestorm ignited in Northern California. Over the course of the following weeks, flames from simultaneously-burning blazes stretched across multiple counties, leveling neighborhoods and leaving behind dozens of lives lost.

More than 8,000 structures across Northern California's wine country were wiped out by the fires, hundreds of thousands of acres were scorched and 44 people were killed as a result of the blazes.

North Bay Wildfires: The Smoldering Aftermath



The Tubbs Fire — labeled by Cal Fire as the most destructive wildfire in California history — ignited around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 8. It would go on to burn 36,807 acres and destroy 5,636 structures across Napa and Sonoma Counties, according to Cal Fire.

The Nuns Fire, which also torched land across Napa and Sonoma counties, left 56,556 charred acres in its path, according to Cal Fire. It destroyed 1,355 structures and damaged 172.

Drone Footage Captures Santa Rosa Areas Leveled by Fire

A drone captured stunning video of the widespread damage in Santa Rosa, California, after a wildfire ripped through residential neighborhoods, shopping centers and commercial areas. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017)

Minutes before the Nuns Fire ignited, the Atlas Fire erupted near Atlas Peak Road south of Lake Berryessa. It would go on to torch 51,624 acres, destroy 120 structures and damage 783 more in Napa and Solano counties, according to Cal Fire.

In Sonoma County, the Pocket Fire, which started early in the morning on Oct. 9, scorched 17,357 acres, destroyed six structures and left two damaged, according to Cal Fire.

Aerial Views of North Bay Wildfires



Farther north, the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County burned 36,523 acres, destroying 546 structures and damaging 44 more in the process, according to Cal Fire.

The much smaller — in terms of acreage — Sulphur Fire in Lake County burned 2,207 acres but still wiped out 162 structures and damaged eight others.