At least 6 involved in crash along Hwy. 4 in Antioch

By NBC Bay Area staff

Closeup of CHP - California Highway Patrol car sign and emblem on door of a Ford SUV.

Crews are dealing with a traffic accident involving at least six people on Highway 4 in Antioch, firefighters said Saturday. 

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District posted on social media at 1:56 p.m. that the accident involved “a total of 6 patients and 6 ambulances.” It’s unclear if those six were everyone involved in the crash, or if the count only included people who had been injured. 

There were three vehicles involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. It added that minor injuries were reported, though did not specify how many people were hurt.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes and the district advised people to expect traffic impacts. 

It also said the California Highway Patrol was on scene. 

