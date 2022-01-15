6 Lucky Lottery Scratchers Winners in N. California Score Combined $10.75M

A half-dozen lottery Scratchers players recently scored a combined $10.75 million across Northern California, four coming in the Bay Area and the biggest a $6 million winner in Mendocino County, according to the California Lottery.

In San Jose, Jose Zayala Jr. won $1 million on a Red Hot 10’s ticket he bought at the Chevron Extra Mile gas station at 1002 N. First St.

In Petaluma, Kevin Ghee, a pool company owner, scored his $1 million on a Monopoly Scratchers ticket he bought at Adobe Beverage & Deli on McDowell Boulevard.

"My change was one penny, and when the clerk handed it to me, he said, 'Here’s your lucky penny,' and that’s what I scratched my ticket with," Ghee told the lottery.

Ghee said he plans on buying his family a house, starting college funds for his kids and investing the rest.

In Napa, Alexander Martinez uncovered his $1 million prize on a Plus the Money ticket, which he bought at the Lucky store at 1312 Trancas St.

Also in Napa, Florita Alvarez won a $750,000 prize on a Mystery Crossword Scratchers ticket she bought at Browns Valley Chevron on First Street.

Just outside of the Bay Area, Krista Juetten hit a $1 million prize on a Red Hot 10’s ticket from the Safeway supermarket on South State Street in Ukiah. And the largest Scratchers win came in the Sutter County town of Live Oak, where Balbir Kaur won $6 million on a Set For Life Scratchers ticket he bought at L & R Gas & Food at 9545 Live Oak Boulevard.

L & R Gas & Food will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket, the lottery said, and each of the other businesses that sold $1 million tickets will receive a $5,000 bonus.