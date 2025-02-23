6 people displaced following house fire in San Lorenzo

Six people were displaced Sunday by an early morning house fire in San Lorenzo, an incorporated community and census-designated place in Alameda County, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the fire Sunday morning, the Alameda County Fire Department posted on social media at 7:55 a.m.

No other details were released.

Early morning house fire in San Lorenzo. 6 displaced. 📸 by Sumodog/ACFD pic.twitter.com/s9g5Jwc8Xz — Alameda County Firefighters (@alcofirefighter) February 23, 2025