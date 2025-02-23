San Lorenzo

6 people displaced following house fire in San Lorenzo

By Bay City News

The Alameda County Fire Department logo, serving Alameda County, California. (Alameda County Fire Department via Bay City News)
(Alameda County Fire Department via Bay City News)

Six people were displaced Sunday by an early morning house fire in San Lorenzo, an incorporated community and census-designated place in Alameda County, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the fire Sunday morning, the Alameda County Fire Department posted on social media at 7:55 a.m.

No other details were released.
San Lorenzo
