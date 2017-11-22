600 Marijuana Plants Seized at Discovery Bay Home - NBC Bay Area
600 Marijuana Plants Seized at Discovery Bay Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office
    Detectives seized 600 marijuana plants while serving a search warrant at a Discovery Bay home. (Nov. 22, 2017)

    Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office detectives seized about 600 marijuana plants while serving a search warrant Wednesday in Discovery Bay.

    Detectives searched a home on the 2000 block of Wayfarer Court. The search follows an investigation into a marijuana growing operation at the residence, officials said.

    The marijuana plants seized are worth an estimated $450,000.

    No one was home at the residence during the search and an investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at 925-313-1166 or 866-846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us.

