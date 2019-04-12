Delilah Paray was arrested after a hit and run in San Jose. (April 12, 2019)

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run that left one woman dead early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a body being on the road at Nieman Blvd and Laddie Way around 5:30 a.m. and upon arrival, discovered a woman’s dead body on the road.

Police say the woman was crossing eastbound across Nieman Blvd., north of Laddie Way when a 2000 Toyota 4Runner struck her.

The suspected, identified as 65-year-old Delilah Paray, reportedly stopped, got out of her car to approach the victim who was still alive then drove off without calling for help.

It appears other drivers struck the victim without even knowing it was a body, police said.

Paray’s car was located at a street nearby and she was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for felony hit and run.

This is the city’s 13th fatal collision and the 10th vehicle versus pedestrian fatal collision of 2019.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Matt Templeman of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.