65 Guns, Thousands of Rounds of Ammo Seized at Homicide Suspect's San Jose Home

San Jose police seized dozens of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of a homicide suspect during a search earlier this week, according to the police department.

Vu Thai, 38, of San Jose was already in custody in a fatal shooting in South San Jose on June 4. Officers on Wednesday searched Thai's home in the 400 block of War Admiral Avenue and recovered more than 65 firearms, multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said.

The guns seized include about two dozen illegal assault weapons; at least two so-called ghost guns and two stolen guns, police said.

Before Thai's arrest Sunday in the city's 13th homicide, police said he was involved in a road-rage incident May 21 in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue, where he reportedly brandished a firearm but fled the scene before officers arrived.

Thai remains in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on the homicide charge and now faces multiple illegal weapons charges, police said.

Anyone with additional information about Thai or the crimes should contact Detective Gaarde of SJPD’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161, or via email: 4560@sanjoseca.gov. Tips may be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.