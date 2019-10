Police work the scene of an injury crash Tuesday evening in Morgan Hill. (Oct. 22, 2019)

Seven people were injured late Tuesday in a collision in Morgan Hill, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Monterey Road and Burnett Avenue, down the street from Ann Sobrato High School.

Early reports from fire officials at the scene indicated four adults and three children were taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not known.

No further details were immediately available.