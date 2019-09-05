7-Run Seventh Lifts A's Over Angels to Complete Sweep

Josh Phegley #19 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates with Sheldon Neuse #64 after hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Ring Central Coliseum on September 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (AP) Robbie Grossman hit a two-run triple over the head of center fielder Mike Trout as part of a seven-run seventh inning when the Athletics benefited from four consecutive walks, and Oakland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-6 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

The A's trailed 6-1 and had only four hits before batting around in the seventh, when the Angels used five pitchers.

Josh Phegley started the comeback with a two-run home run off Jose Suarez. Ty Buttrey (6-7) came on and allowed Marcus Semien's single, followed by walks to Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Mark Canha to force in a run. Jurickson Profar walked in another run, and Khris Davis added an RBI groundout.

Grossman, who flied out leading off the inning, followed with a first-pitch triple off Adalberto Mejia that sailed past Trout's outstretched glove as he jumped for the ball near the fence.

Profar drove in three runs and Semien had four hits for Oakland.

The A's moved a game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL Wild card. The Indians lost 7-1 to the Chicago White Sox earlier Thursday.

Trout hit 45th home run to tie for the major league lead. The towering, two-run drive off Brett Anderson landed high in the seats in left-center and was estimated at 455 feet. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets also has 45 homers.

A.J. Puk (1-0) retired six batters for his first career win. Puk, one of Oakland's top pitching prospects, had not pitched since Aug. 26.