A seven-year-old male sea lion was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Point Reyes National Park, according to park officials.

According to a post on social media, park visitors reported the dead sea lion to the park’s visitor center staff.

“Markings on the sea lion allowed our marine mammal stranding network partner, the California Academy of Sciences, to identify the male sea lion as 7 years old and born on San Miguel Island,” the post said.

“NOAA Fisheries Service researchers reported that he had been consistently seen around the island since he was born. Injuries to the sea lion were consistent with gunshot wounds. Thanks to the well-documented visitor reports, researchers were able to have his complete life story.”

Scientists at the California Academy of Sciences have performed a necropsy.

“We rely on visitor reports to learn about what is happening at Point Reyes National Seashore and to learn more about the threats (both human-caused and natural) affecting our wildlife,” Point Reyes National Park officials said. “If you come across a dead or sick/injured animal in the park, please take pictures and make notes about what you see and where you are and then notify our visitor center staff. But don’t get too close to the animal. You are our eyes and ears out in the park and you can make a difference by reporting these sightings to us."

