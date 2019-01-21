A 7-year-old boy was found dead in a Newark, New Jersey, home Monday morning, and the mother's boyfriend is the prime suspect, a law enforcement source says. Jamie Roth reports.

A 7-year-old boy was found dead in a Newark, New Jersey, home Monday morning, and, although the investigation is in the very early stages, the mother's boyfriend is the prime suspect, a law enforcement source tells NBC 4 New York.

Police received a call of a child in cardiac arrest at a home on Weequahic Avenue and once on the scene officers started performing CPR in an attempt to revive the child.

According to the source, the child's mother went to work last night while her boyfriend stayed home to watch the child.

The boyfriend allegedly called the mother at work Monday morning to tell her there was something wrong with her child and she told him to call 911, the source says, adding that when EMT arrived at the scene, they found the boy was alone, on the floor and their initial impression was the child was "beaten to death." The boyfriend was not at the home and authorities are searching for him.

There are reports that the boyfriend is driving a dark blue Nissan Altima.

Detectives spent the day collecting evidence. The identity of the suspect or the mother have not been released at this time, but the child's great aunt, Judy Ingram, has identified the young victim as Aiden Brown.

No one had been charged in connection with the child's death as of Monday afternoon, but an "active investigation" is ongoing, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Monday, family arrived at the scene and are sending a clear message to the boyfriend: surrender to police.

"I mean it from the bottom of my heart, turn yourself in," Ingram said.

Sonia Monroe, a cousin of Aiden's, shared similar sentiments saying she hopes the police catch the boyfriend.

"That baby didn’t deserve that. That baby can’t fight for his self. He can’t protect [him]self. I can’t imagine the fear, the fear in that poor baby. He probably just was so scared and just wanted his mom," Niyesha Webb, a neighbor, said.