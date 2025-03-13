7 Bay Area restaurants added to Michelin Guide list

The Michelin Guide announced 15 new additions to its California guide, where seven Bay Area restaurants made the list.

In San Francisco, Four Kings, Prelude, The Wild and Verjus were listed.

In the East Bay, Oakland's Sun Moon Studio was listed.

Petaluma-based Table Culture Provisions and Sonoma-based Enclos were also included in the list.

The establishments will be highlighted as “New” on the guide "to help food lovers enjoy new discoveries before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars." Some of the restaurants on the list have the possibility of earning a Bib Gourmand or Star award, which will be presented at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony later in the year.