7 Displaced After Possible Arson Fire in San Jose

By Bay City News

Seven people and three cats were displaced from their homes due to a fire late Sunday night in San Jose that may have been intentionally set, fire officials said Monday.

Following a call from police, San Jose fire dispatched an engine at 10:20 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Sixth Street, San Jose Fire Department spokeswoman Erica Ray said.

Police reported a fire in an apartment. The fire was burning on the second floor of a two-story Victorian home that had been converted into apartments.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down at 10:48 p.m. and by 2:03 a.m. Monday they had cleared the scene.

Arson investigators are in the early stages of an investigation into the cause or the fire, Ray said. No one was injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

