7 displaced following house fire in San Jose

By Bay City News

Seven San Jose residents were displaced and a cat died early Saturday morning when a fire broke out at a house in the 600 block of Woodland Terrace.

San Jose firefighters responded to the fire at about 5:10 a.m. and had the flames knocked down by 5:45 a.m., the fire department said on X.

Multiple crews responded, with six fire engines sent to the scene.

No people were injured but a cat died in the fire, which broke out in a two-story, single-family house.

The Red Cross of Northern California is helping the seven displaced adults recover, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Fire crews remained on scene as of 9 a.m.

