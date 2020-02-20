$7 Million 5-of-5 Powerball Ticket Sold in San Leandro

Someone in the East Bay is $7 million richer after matching five numbers in the Wednesday Powerball draw, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket, which matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball number, was sold at a Food Maxx store in San Leandro. It's worth $7,054,356, according to the California Lottery website.

The store at 699 Lewelling Blvd. in San Leandro will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball draw were: 10, 12, 15, 19, 56 and the Powerball number 19.

There were no $50 million jackpot winners in Wednesday's Powerball draw, so the pot for Saturday increases to $60 million.