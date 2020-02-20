California Lottery

$7 Million 5-of-5 Powerball Ticket Sold in San Leandro

By Stephen Ellison

88798956
Getty Images file

Someone in the East Bay is $7 million richer after matching five numbers in the Wednesday Powerball draw, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket, which matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball number, was sold at a Food Maxx store in San Leandro. It's worth $7,054,356, according to the California Lottery website.

The store at 699 Lewelling Blvd. in San Leandro will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

SF Uber Driver Fights Off Would-Be Carjackers During Series of Attacks

Los Gatos 5 hours ago

NB Hwy. 17 Reopens After 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision that Injured 6 People

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball draw were: 10, 12, 15, 19, 56 and the Powerball number 19.

There were no $50 million jackpot winners in Wednesday's Powerball draw, so the pot for Saturday increases to $60 million.

This article tagged under:

California LotterylotteryPowerball
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us