Seven people were hurt following a head-on crash involving two cars in Brentwood Friday evening.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. on Marsh Creek Road.

Authorities said that seven people were hurt, but their conditions were not known.

It’s not known what led to the crash.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.