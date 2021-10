A collision between two vehicles sent seven people to the hospital early Sunday in Concord.

Three were transported to local hospitals by helicopter and four by ambulance, according to an 1:59 a.m. tweet from the Concord Police Department.

The collision was reported early Sunday morning at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Port Chicago Highway, according to a 12:45 a.m. tweet, which then reported two victims had been airlifted to a local hospital.