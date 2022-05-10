7-Year-Old Recovering After Being Injured in North Bay Freeway Shooting

A 7-year-old boy continues to recover after he was shot while riding in his father's car on Interstate 80 in the North Bay.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon just west of the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville.

The boy's grandmother told NBC Bay Area that the child was on his way to baseball practice when someone started shooting at the family car. The boy was shot in the foot. He was scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday at Oakland Children's Hospital.

The California Highway Patrol said it's still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. At this point, no suspect information has been released.