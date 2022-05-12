$700K in Goods From Retail Thefts Found in Pittsburg; Suspect Arrested

A large stash of stolen merchandise valued at more than $700,000 was found inside a Pittsburg home and at a storage facility, and a suspected member of an organized retail theft ring was arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Julio Cuellar, 45, of Pittsburg was taken into custody after search warrants resulted in stolen goods from several stores, including CVS Health, Target, RiteAid, Safeway, Sunglass Hut, Macy's, Lululemon, and Total Wine and More, according to the California Highway Patrol.

While searching the Pittsburg home, investigators with the CHP's Golden Gate Division learned Cuellar leased several storage units at a nearby storage facility. A second search warrant served at the storage units turned up additional stolen merchandise.

The stolen items have been linked to thefts throughout the state, with a total value of $715,000.

Cuellar was taken into custody on suspicion of several crimes, including organized retail theft and conspiracy, and booked at Solano County Jail.

Organized retail theft incidents may be reported to CHP online.