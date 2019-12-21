71-Year-Old Novato Man Was Struck by SMART Train Thursday Night

A 71-year-old Novato man was struck and killed by a SMART train Thursday night, but he will not be identified before his next of kin are notified, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The man was walking alone on the tracks south of the grade crossing when he was struck by a northbound Sonoma-Marin-Area Rail Transit train around 7:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Grant Avenue near Railroad Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

The man suffered blunt traumatic injuries consistent with having been struck by a train, the sheriff's office said. No evidence of a criminal act or foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said.

A forensic post-mortem examination with toxicology tests was completed. Novato police and the Marin County Sheriff's Coroner's Division are investigating the death, the sheriff's office said.

All of the train warning signals and equipment were functioning properly, and the train conductor said he applied emergency braking and sounded the train's horn before the collision, Novato police said.