Police in Oakland investigate the scene of a hit and run crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and injured three others Tuesday night. (April 11, 2018)

A 9-year-old girl died Wednesday after a hit and run crash injured her and three others in East Oakland on Tuesday night, according to police.

A 25-year-old woman behind the wheel and three children were transported to a hospital after the crash at the intersection of 35th and Paxton avenues just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police determined that an Infiniti SUV had struck a Toyota Corrolla before the SUV driver fled on foot.

The driver of the Toyota is in stable condition, as are two girls ages 8 and 10, but a 9-year-old girl who was in "critical and unstable condition" early Wednesday died of her injuries, police said. The four victims are Oakland residents.

Investigators say that the victim was making a U-turn onto southbound 35th Avenue and was struck by the SUV, which was also heading south. After impact, both vehicles also hit other parked cars nearby.

Speed may be a factor, but since the driver of the SUV fled it is unclear whether alcohol or drugs may have also contributed to the cause of the collision.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or suspects who fled the scene is asked to contact Officer Pete Huppert at (510) 777-8542.