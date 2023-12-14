9 candidates vie for Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson's seat

Nine candidates have stepped up to the plate to fill the seat of Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson after the incumbent unexpectedly decided to drop out of the race last Friday.

Carson made his announcement just in time for the county Registrar of Voters to automatically extend the filing deadline for other candidates for his seat by five days, in line with state law that is activated when an incumbent doesn't file for reelection.

Carson represents District 5, which includes Albany, Piedmont, Emeryville, Berkeley, and portions of north and west Oakland. The deadline to file for his seat was 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Vying for his seat are Berkeley City Councilmember Ben Bartlett, who has a long political pedigree there, serving on the city's transportation and planning commissions, as well as Berkeley's zero waste commission and its loan advisory board.

Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas is also hoping to move from the Oakland City Council to the Board of Supervisors. She was elected president of the council in 2021 and says on her campaign website that as supervisor she will focus on the "three H's: Homelessness, Housing, Heathcare."

Former Emeryville Mayor and current City Councilmember John Bauters has also thrown his proverbial hat in the ring. He is the chair of the Alameda County Transportation Commission.

Alameda County Board of Education trustee Ken Berrick has also filed his candidacy. He is the president of Just Advocates, a nonprofit that connects children and families with supportive services.

Omar Farmer is running and has served in various positions throughout Alameda County, from his current position as a member of the Oakland Safety and Services Oversight Commission to being an advisory board member of Oakland's Reimagining Public Safety Task Force. He is also a member of the county's Veterans Affairs Commission.

Former Oakland Unified School District board member and one-time candidate for Oakland mayor Gregory Hodge will be on the ballot as well. Hodge is a consultant who works with nonprofits.

Candidate Chris Moore is the president of an investment and consulting firm that assists tech startups, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is a board member of the East Bay Rental Housing Association and has been vocal about issues affecting landlords and property owners.

Gerald Pechenuk filed his candidacy, though there is not very much information about him other than he was a volunteer election observer in 2022 and is currently suing Carson and the county.

According to his profile on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Pechenuk appears to be a LaRouchePAC advocate, which is a far-right political action committee that is named for the late Lyndon LaRouche, a former U.S. presidential candidate who served five years in prison for fraud.

Finally, Piedmont President of the League of Women Voters and state LWV board member Lorrel Plimier is running. According to LinkedIn, she co-founded an organization that helps nonprofits achieve their technological potential. She is an attorney and a data scientist.

Many candidates have registered a domain for their candidacies, but only Bas has created a site so far, at www.nikki4supervisor.com.