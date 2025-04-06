9 injured after minivan crashes into crowd in downtown LA's Santee Alley

Multiple people were injured Sunday after a minivan crashed into a crowd near the Santee Alley in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. along 12th Street in the popular downtown shopping district.

At least nine people were injured, including three kids, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two 23-year-old women were released against medical advice, while four other women aged 54, 65, 30 and 23 were taken to a hospital. Three boys aged 8, 11 and 17 were also transported to a hospital, the LAFD added.

Newschopper4 was over the crash just before 4:30 p.m. and showed the vehicle still trapped near the entrance of the Santee Alley.

A section of 12th Street was blocked off as LAFD assisted with the crash.

It's unclear what led to the accident.