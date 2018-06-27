93-Year-Old Victim in Concord Purse Snatching Dies: Police

A 93-year-old woman who was hospitalized following a Concord purse snatching last month has died, police confirmed Wednesday.

Police are not saying if the death is directly related to injuries Ann Pederson sustained when she was knocked to the ground during a robbery on May 18.

Otto Halafihi is taken into custody in the robbery of Ann Pederson.

Photo credit: ConcordPD/Pederson family

The suspect in the robbery, Otto Halafihi, turned himself in to law enforcement in Stanislaus County after Concord police circulated images from security footage in the area of the robbery. The 29-year-old Halafihi has been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and elder abuse with great bodily injury, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said.

No other information was immediately available.

