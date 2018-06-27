93-Year-Old Victim in Concord Purse Snatching Dies: Police - NBC Bay Area
93-Year-Old Victim in Concord Purse Snatching Dies: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    Ann Pederson

    A 93-year-old woman who was hospitalized following a Concord purse snatching last month has died, police confirmed Wednesday.

    Police are not saying if the death is directly related to injuries Ann Pederson sustained when she was knocked to the ground during a robbery on May 18.

    Otto Halafihi is taken into custody in the robbery of Ann Pederson.
    Photo credit: ConcordPD/Pederson family

    The suspect in the robbery, Otto Halafihi, turned himself in to law enforcement in Stanislaus County after Concord police circulated images from security footage in the area of the robbery. The 29-year-old Halafihi has been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and elder abuse with great bodily injury, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said.

    No other information was immediately available.

    RAW: Purse Snatching Suspect Who Injured Elderly Woman Interviewed in JailRAW: Purse Snatching Suspect Who Injured Elderly Woman Interviewed in Jail

    When asked why he committed the purse snatching in Concord that injured a 93-year-old woman, initially, Otto Halafihi says he was hungry and thirsty and needed gas. "I'm very sorry; I wish I could rewind back the days," Halafihi said from jail. "I don't know why I did it, I just wasn't in my right mind state."

    (Published Thursday, May 24, 2018)

