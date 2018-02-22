A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama Comes to the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama Comes to the Bay Area

By Diana San Juan

Published at 4:29 PM PST on Feb 22, 2018

3 to Watch: Karen Chen Stumbles in Free Skate
3 to Watch: Karen Chen Stumbles in Free Skate
3 to Watch: Karen Chen Stumbles in Free Skate

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13121035
    2
    Canada    		108927
    3
    Germany    		137525
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Do I Need a New Mattress?
    Getty Images
    File image of former first lady Michelle Obama. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

    Described by many as a transformative first lady, Michelle Obama will host ‘A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama’ at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday, March 28 at 8:00 p.m.

    Most of the country fell in love with Mrs. Obama while husband Barack Obama served as president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. Despite no longer being in the White House, she remains in a position of great power thanks to her immense following and popularity.

    As First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched a series of initiatives highlighting the importance of physical and mental health, and education. Campaigns that are still running today thanks to her involvement.

    She launched Let’s Move!, an organization dedicated to solving the challenge of childhood obesity, Joining Forces, a service supporting veterans and service members, Reach Higher, a campaign dedicated to inspiring young people to see higher education and Let Girls Learn, helping adolescent girls around the world go to school.

    The moderated conversation is put together by Unique Lives & Experiences, a women’s lecture series, and tickets for the event go on sale Feb. 26 at 10:00 a.m.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices