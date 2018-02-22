Described by many as a transformative first lady, Michelle Obama will host ‘A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama’ at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday, March 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Most of the country fell in love with Mrs. Obama while husband Barack Obama served as president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. Despite no longer being in the White House, she remains in a position of great power thanks to her immense following and popularity.

As First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched a series of initiatives highlighting the importance of physical and mental health, and education. Campaigns that are still running today thanks to her involvement.

She launched Let’s Move!, an organization dedicated to solving the challenge of childhood obesity, Joining Forces, a service supporting veterans and service members, Reach Higher, a campaign dedicated to inspiring young people to see higher education and Let Girls Learn, helping adolescent girls around the world go to school.

The moderated conversation is put together by Unique Lives & Experiences, a women’s lecture series, and tickets for the event go on sale Feb. 26 at 10:00 a.m.



