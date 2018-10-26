Trump Halloween House Returns to Alameda

What to Know
Dan Balsam says his family has always decorated for Halloween
Last year's Trump Halloween was a hit with their mostly-liberal neighbors
This year, "Part Duh" is bigger, with a growing graveyard for departed Trump cabinet members
"Even before Trump was elected, we've done Halloween decorations," Dan Balsam said as he stood in a yard covered in plastic spiders and cobwebs.
But last year, Balsam said Halloween took on a different meaning for his unabashedly liberal family.
"Honestly, the scariest monsters we can think of are those in the administration," he said.
With an attic full of animatronic zombies and skeletons, the Balsam family set to work building "A Very, Very Trump Halloween" in their front yard at Union Street and San Antonio Avenue in Alameda. They debuted it on a quiet day in October, 2017. It didn't stay quiet for long.
This year, the Balsams are back with "Part Duh" of their Trump Halloween display, including new administration officials, and new gravestones for those who've departed the White House.
"It's so amazing, because it's so up to date," commented Joyce Rinck as she took a walk with her daughter at dusk.
Balsam said he and his wife do keep up with the news — mainly on MSNBC, he confessed, gesturing to the cauldron-stirring witches on his front porch labeled "FOX & Friends." Other frightful characters wearing "Hello, my name is…" stickers are painstaking recreations of Trump cabinet members, complete with glasses, wigs and memes printed straight from the front page of Reddit.
This year, front and center, Brett Kavanaugh reclines against the porch in the black robe of a Supreme Court justice, his bare feet propped up on a beer keg as he clutches an old paper calendar.
"Because what kind of loser keeps calendars for 35 years?" Balsam quipped.
In the display that wraps all the way around the tree-lined street corner, President Trump is represented by Satan himself — wearing a red cape, and offering a roll of paper towel to the residents of flooded Puerto Rico.
"I don't know if everybody would agree with his politics," said neighbor Connie Hutchinson. "But that's the fun of it."