Trump Halloween House Returns to Alameda

Dan Balsam says he thinks Halloween is the perfect occasion to speak out about a scary time for liberals in America. For the second year in a row, the zombies and demons dotting his lawn in Alameda represent his least favorite people: the members of the Trump administration.

"Even before Trump was elected, we've done Halloween decorations," Dan Balsam said as he stood in a yard covered in plastic spiders and cobwebs.

But last year, Balsam said Halloween took on a different meaning for his unabashedly liberal family.

"Honestly, the scariest monsters we can think of are those in the administration," he said.

With an attic full of animatronic zombies and skeletons, the Balsam family set to work building "A Very, Very Trump Halloween" in their front yard at Union Street and San Antonio Avenue in Alameda. They debuted it on a quiet day in October, 2017. It didn't stay quiet for long.

This year, the Balsams are back with "Part Duh" of their Trump Halloween display, including new administration officials, and new gravestones for those who've departed the White House.

"It's so amazing, because it's so up to date," commented Joyce Rinck as she took a walk with her daughter at dusk.

The Balsam family's Halloween display includes a graveyard for Trump officials who've left the administration — and they say they have spare tombstones ready for when others leave.

Photo credit: Jonathan Bloom/NBC Bay Area

Balsam said he and his wife do keep up with the news — mainly on MSNBC, he confessed, gesturing to the cauldron-stirring witches on his front porch labeled "FOX & Friends." Other frightful characters wearing "Hello, my name is…" stickers are painstaking recreations of Trump cabinet members, complete with glasses, wigs and memes printed straight from the front page of Reddit.

In the Balsams' front yard at Union St. and San Antonio Ave. in Alameda, zombies, skeletons and demons are painstakingly dressed up to resemble members of the Trump administration. Here, a spooky embodiment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks around for someone to prosecute as he swings from a tree branch.

Photo credit: Jonathan Bloom/NBC Bay Area

This year, front and center, Brett Kavanaugh reclines against the porch in the black robe of a Supreme Court justice, his bare feet propped up on a beer keg as he clutches an old paper calendar.

"Because what kind of loser keeps calendars for 35 years?" Balsam quipped.

In the display that wraps all the way around the tree-lined street corner, President Trump is represented by Satan himself — wearing a red cape, and offering a roll of paper towel to the residents of flooded Puerto Rico.

Dan Balsam says he and his family are unapologetically liberal -- and at the center of the Halloween display at their Alameda home, President Trump is portrayed as Satan himself.

Photo credit: Jonathan Bloom/NBC Bay Area

"I don't know if everybody would agree with his politics," said neighbor Connie Hutchinson. "But that's the fun of it."