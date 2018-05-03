NBCPhiladelphia.com

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is offering their Tipsy Tow service for Cinco de Mayo to ensure those celebrating have a plan for getting home safely.



"We want everyone celebrating Cinco de Mayo to have a safe ride home lined up before they head out the door," said Michael Blasky, spokesperson for AAA Northern California. "If that plan falls through, AAA will be there to get you home safely."



The towing service is usually offered during holidays and special events when a high volume of DUI arrest and alcohol-related crashes are expected.

On May 5, the towing service will begin at 6 p.m. and will run until 6 a.m the following morning on May 6.

According to the AAA website, Tipsy Tow was offered on Cinco de Mayo last year along with Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Those who request the service do not need to be AAA members, from drivers, bartenders or even restaurant managers, anyone can request a trip home. All the company will ask for is the passenger’s name, home address, phone number, location and vehicle description.

The service is free for trips up to 10 miles, those longer than that range can expect to be charged the towing company’s standard rate.

"Although a DUI can raise your annual auto insurance premiums by hundreds of dollars for as long as 10 years, the financial cost is nothing compared to the risk of injuring yourself and others," said CSAA Insurance Group spokesperson Susan Saito. "It's important to find a safe alternative to getting behind the wheel."

To take advantage of the AAA service, anyone can call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that the need a Tipsy Tow.