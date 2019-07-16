Five people were transported to local hospitals early Tuesday morning after an AC Transit bus and car collided in Union City, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
The crash happened around 4:32 a.m. at the intersection of Decoto and Alvarado-Niles roads, the fire department said.
Both drivers and three passengers inside the bus were taken to various hospitals, according to the fire department. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Photos from the crash scene indicate that the bus ended up slamming into a tree at a gas station. The car was left in a mangled heap in the intersection.
Eight passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision, the fire department said. Five of them declined to be taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.