A bus and car come to rest after colliding in Union City. (July 16, 2019)

Five people were transported to local hospitals early Tuesday morning after an AC Transit bus and car collided in Union City, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The crash happened around 4:32 a.m. at the intersection of Decoto and Alvarado-Niles roads, the fire department said.

Both drivers and three passengers inside the bus were taken to various hospitals, according to the fire department. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Photos from the crash scene indicate that the bus ended up slamming into a tree at a gas station. The car was left in a mangled heap in the intersection.

View this post on Instagram At 4:32AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Alameda County Fire Department Battalion 7, Truck 31, Engine 32 and Engine 33 responded to the intersection of Decoto Rd & Alvarado-Niles Rd in Union City for a traffic collision involving an AC Transit bus vs. car, with one additional unoccupied parked car as collateral damage. The driver of the car (solo occupant), was transported to a local hospital. The driver of AC Transit Bus #2212 and 3 passengers were also transported to various hospitals. There were a total of 10 people evaluated by firefighters and Falck personnel: 9 people on the bus (including the bus driver), and one in the car. A total of 5 people were transported to local hospitals and 5 declined transport. The cause of the traffic collision is under investigation by the Union City Police Department and Alameda County Sheriffs Office. #ALCOFire #ALCOFirefighters #ACRECC #UnionCityCA A post shared by Alameda County Fire Department (@alamedacofire) on Jul 16, 2019 at 6:36am PDT

Eight passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision, the fire department said. Five of them declined to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.