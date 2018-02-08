1 Dead After AC Transit Bus Collides With Car in Berkeley

An AC Transit bus crashed into two houses in Berkeley Thursday morning. (Feb. 8, 2018)

One person was killed in Berkeley Thursday morning when an AC Transit bus and car collided in a crash that sent the bus into a nearby home, according to police.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ashby Avenue and California Street, Sgt. Andrew Frankel with the Berkeley Police Department said.

The bus was travelling westbound on Ashby Avenue when it collided with a small sedan travelling southbound on California Street, according to Frankel.

"The AC transit bus struck the red sedan at the driver's side," Frankel said. "The force of the collision drove both vehicles into the front of a residence on the 1500 block."



Two people, including the driver, were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to an AC Transit spokesperson. They were not injured.

Ashby Avenue will be closed for multiple hours while crews investigate the crash and clear the scene, Frankel said.

Further information was not available.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the number of homes the bus struck.