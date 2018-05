An AC Transit bus driver was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a loaded gun while on the job, Alameda County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The driver, identified as Stephen Williams, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Bayfair BART station in San Leandro.

Williams was transported to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to Kelly.

Stephen Williams

Photo credit: Alameda County Sheriff's Office

No other information was immediately available.