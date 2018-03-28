AC Transit to Hold Public Hearings on Proposed Line Changes

AC Transit's Board of Directors will hold public hearings Wednesday to hear from riders before the transport operator rolls out a new program that could impact around 170,000 commuters.

The Oakland-based transit company proposed lines changes to the Line F in Berkeley; Line L and LA in Richmond and Line E in San Leandro and Oakland.

The changes could affect the travel time and the lines' frequency.

The company said it is looking to improve the Bay Bridge Transbay network with its "Transbay Tomorrow" project and want to hear from riders across the Bay Area.

Here are the information on where the public hearings will take place:

Wednesday, March 28, 12:00 pm

Golden Gate University, Room 5200

536 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94105

Wednesday, March 28, 6:00 pm

AC Transit General Offices, Second Floor Board Room

1600 Franklin Street

Oakland, CA 94612