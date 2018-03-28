AC Transit to Hold Public Hearings on Proposed Line Changes - NBC Bay Area
AC Transit to Hold Public Hearings on Proposed Line Changes

The changes could affect the travel time and the lines' frequency

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 59 minutes ago

    AC Transit to Hold Public Hearing on 'Transbay Tomorrow'

    AC Transit's Board of Directors will hold public hearings Wednesday to hear from riders before the transport operator rolls out a new program that could impact around 170,000 commuters.

    The Oakland-based transit company proposed lines changes to the Line F in Berkeley; Line L and LA in Richmond and Line E in San Leandro and Oakland.

    The company said it is looking to improve the Bay Bridge Transbay network with its "Transbay Tomorrow" project and want to hear from riders across the Bay Area.

    Here are the information on where the public hearings will take place:

    Wednesday, March 28, 12:00 pm
    Golden Gate University, Room 5200
    536 Mission Street
    San Francisco, CA 94105

    Wednesday, March 28, 6:00 pm
    AC Transit General Offices, Second Floor Board Room
    1600 Franklin Street
    Oakland, CA 94612

      

