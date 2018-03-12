Driver Dead After ACE Train Strikes Vehicle in Fremont

An Altamont Corridor Express train struck a vehicle in Fremont Monday morning, according to the transportation agency. Bob Redell reports.

The driver of a pickup truck died Monday morning after being struck by an Altamont Corridor Express train in Fremont, according to fire officials.

The train struck the vehicle on the tracks between Stevenson Boulevard and Automall Parkway, fire officials said.

The vehicle came to rest more than one-quarter mile away from what may have been the initial impact location, according to fire officials.

The driver was pronounced dead while crews were trying to free them from the mangled vehicle, fire officials said.

Train traffic came to a stop on the impacted track as a result of the incident, prompting commuter delays of over two hours, fire officials said.







