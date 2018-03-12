Driver Dead After ACE Train Strikes Vehicle in Fremont - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Shelter-in-Place Order in Novato
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Driver Dead After ACE Train Strikes Vehicle in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    ACE Train Strikes Vehicle in Fremont

    An Altamont Corridor Express train struck a vehicle in Fremont Monday morning, according to the transportation agency. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    The driver of a pickup truck died Monday morning after being struck by an Altamont Corridor Express train in Fremont, according to fire officials.

    The train struck the vehicle on the tracks between Stevenson Boulevard and Automall Parkway, fire officials said.

    The vehicle came to rest more than one-quarter mile away from what may have been the initial impact location, according to fire officials. 

    The driver was pronounced dead while crews were trying to free them from the mangled vehicle, fire officials said.

    Train traffic came to a stop on the impacted track as a result of the incident, prompting commuter delays of over two hours, fire officials said.



    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices