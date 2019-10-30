4th Straight Spare the Air Alert Issued Due to Wildfire Smoke - NBC Bay Area
State Officials Update Wildfires, Shutoffs
4th Straight Spare the Air Alert Issued Due to Wildfire Smoke

By Bay City News

Published 6 minutes ago

    Smoke from the Kincade fire can be seen drifting through the Bay Area.

    The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a fourth straight Spare the Air alert for Thursday as smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County continues to impact the region.

    The air district is forecasting air quality to be moderate in much of the Bay Area, but it will likely still be unhealthy in parts of the North Bay such as Windsor and Santa Rosa.

    The Kincade Fire has burned more than 76,000 acres as of Wednesday morning and is not expected to be fully contained until Nov. 7, according to Cal Fire.

